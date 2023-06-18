Bettie Jean Presson

Age 90, a beloved mother and grandmother, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
Age 90, a beloved mother and grandmother, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
Bettie was born Jan. 19, 1933, to Walter and Oma Wilkerson in Mountain View, Missouri
Bettie and the love of her life, JB, were married Oct. 26, 1950 in Piggott, Arkansas.
They soon moved to Michigan where JB worked for GM, and Betty was a homemaker raising their 3 children.
Bettie had a love for everything red, going to church, scrabble games and cooking. She had a special love for all of her grandkids.
Bettie was predeceased by her parents; her siblings; children John Presson, Russel Presson and Brenda George; and her granddaughter Melissa George.
Bettie is survived by granddaughters Christina George and Stephanie Gentry; great-grandkids Shelby Grider, Justin Chappel, Crystal (Ryan) Chappel, Colton Peters and Cameron Peters; great-great-grandchildren Nora Ryan, Malakai Chappel, Jasper Chappel and Nevaeh Ardelean; and special family friend Mark McCullick.
The family would like to give a sincere expression of gratitutde to Harmony Cares Hospice for their heartfelt care to Bettie in her final moments, and another t to her caregivers, Colton Peters, Cameron Peters and Ashley Collier.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com
