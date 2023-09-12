Violet Irene Splan

Age 87, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, while surrounded by family at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Owosso.
She was born in Detroit, on April 16, 1936, to parents Alexander and Irene Varady. Being of Hungarian descent, Violet was able to sing on the radio in Hungarian at the age of 10. Being known as a wonderful cook, she specialized in many Hungarian dishes including stuffed cabbage, chicken paprikash, palacsinta and kifli cookies. She spent her life being a wonderful mother and caregiver to her 10 children and stepchildren.
In 1990, she married Lyle Splan and spent 29 years happily married and enjoying life in Owosso. They also spent many weekends hosting family at their beloved cottage on the Tittabawassee River, near West Branch. Together, Violet and Lyle enjoyed dancing, boating, fishing and visiting the casino in Mt. Pleasant. Lyle predeceased her in December 2019.
Violet was an active member of her church. She was a lover of music, dancing, cooking and helping others. She had a passion for all animals and would care for her pets, as well as a colony of stray cats near her home. She was a remarkable woman who always put family first, and never failed to make a wonderful meal if you ever felt the slightest bit hungry.
She is survived by daughters Teri Rossman of Florida, Ruth (Mike) Benovic of Fruitport, Debbie (Art) Price of Ovid, Chris (Bob) Campbell of Bath, Irene (David) Wyrick of Byron, Kathy (Brian) Bracey of Ovid and Karen (Dave) Rosquin of West Bloomfield; son Daniel (Sandie) Spear of Battle Creek; and stepchildren Robert Splan of Tennessee, Bill (Gail) Splan of Owosso and Kim (Abe) Powell of Laingbsurg. Violet was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Lyle, daughters Dinah Tyler and Kristina Stevens, brother Alex Varady Jr. and the father of her children, Donald Boose.
Funeral service will take place at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Jennings Lyons Chapel, with Jack Clarkson, officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Welcome Home Veterans, 1605 Vandecarr Road, Owosso, MI 48866.
