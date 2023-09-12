Violet Irene Splan

Age 87, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, while surrounded by family at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Owosso.

She was born in Detroit, on April 16, 1936, to parents Alexander and Irene Varady. Being of Hungarian descent, Violet was able to sing on the radio in Hungarian at the age of 10. Being known as a wonderful cook, she specialized in many Hungarian dishes including stuffed cabbage, chicken paprikash, palacsinta and kifli cookies. She spent her life being a wonderful mother and caregiver to her 10 children and stepchildren.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.