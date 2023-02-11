Barbara “Bobbie” Jean Winer

Age 61, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Nelson-house Funeral Home with The Rev. Jay Gantz officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bobbie was born Feb. 17, 1961, in Owosso, the daughter of Paul and Donna (Townsend) Conrad.
She graduated from Corunna High School with the class of 1979.
Bobbie looked forward to being in the outdoors, whether it was camping, traveling or going tubing. She enjoyed being around her family and spending time with them all — especially her grandchildren.
She married Timothy Winer, in Corunna, on Aug. 25, 1979.
Bobbie worked as a nurse aide for several years. She had a passion for caring for others.
Bobbie is survived by her husband, Timothy Winer; children, Heather (Kevin) Young and Michael (Jessica) Winer; grandchildren, Gage, Kayleea, Dax, Skylar, Allie and Camden; parents, Paul and Donna Conrad; sister, Theresa (John) Chadwell; along with several other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her two sisters, Pamela and Penny.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Council on Aging.
