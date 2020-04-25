Age 78, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Pleasant View.
The family will have a private service and burial will be held at a later date in his hometown of Blackstar, Kentucky.
Clarence was born Sept. 11, 1941, in Liggett. Kentucky, the son of William S. and Cora (Lyttle) Campbell.
He graduated from Black Star High School, Class of 1959.
Clarence was a member of Northgate Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping and rides on the golf cart. Clarence loved traveling back home to Kentucky.
He married Marichu Maribojo in Owosso, Michigan.
Clarence retired from General Motors, Chevy Truck Assembly in 1993 after 25 years of service.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Marichu; four daughters Alisha Keller, Judy Parker, Donna Sue Kowalski and Victoria Campbell; step-children Ray Chan, Dr. Maureely Dalam, Dr. Maresol Tropianco and Reynaldo Chan; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers Donald and James; three sisters Betty, Carol and Linda; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Geneva Welch.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
