Roxanne Campbell

Age 65, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home, with a Rosary to be prayed at 7 p.m.
Roxanne was born Aug. 23, 1956, in Owosso, the daughter of Donald and Frances (Saunders) Campbell.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1976.
Roxanne loved her family and enjoyed crafts, games, puzzles and cards; she especially looked forward to playing Bingo, Cribbage and trips to the casino.
She retired from Pleasant View after 35 years of service. Roxanne is survived by her siblings Janice (Paul) DeRoche, Donna Campbell, Robert (Carol) Campbell and Christine LaFay; special friend Angie White; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and sisters Ferol (Ernie) Fuhr, Elaine (Robert) Crane and Sandra (Richard) Lucas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Humane Society and Memorial Healthcare Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.