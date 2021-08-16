Age 84, of Owosso, formerly of St. Johns, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Thomas was the son of Earl L. and Margaret E. (Hagan) Goff, born Nov. 1, 1936, in Owosso. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso. He was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School, class of 1955, in St. Johns. Tom was employed by Federal Mogul as a press operator for over 33 years, retiring in 1992. He was also a member of the St. Johns Volunteer Fire Department from 1967 through 1981, obtaining the rank of captain, as well as serving in the position of fire marshal. Tom also attended one of the earliest State of Michigan EMT classes through Lansing Community College.
He earned a spot on the Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians-Ambulance in 1972. He did this while helping Van and Helen Hoag at Hoag Funeral Home in St. Johns as an EMT and funeral assistant. At one time, ambulance services were provided by the funeral homes. He was a third-degree member of Knights of Columbus at Owosso Council No. 1139. He was also a member of the Alert Fire Association and enjoyed playing donkey basketball at fundraisers for the St. Johns Volunteer Fire Department.
He also enjoyed all things hunting, fishing and bird watching. He was a big supporter of his children’s and grandchildren’s dance and sporting events. His special joys in life were times spent with his family, extended family and friends. Tom married Dolores (Doyle) Byrnes on Aug. 8, 1981, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso and she survives him.
He is also survived by children Lori (Gary) Kunkle, Patrick (Chery) Goff, Craig (Mary Lynn) Goff, Kathie (Brook) Clock and Lawrence (Melodee) Goff; stepsons Michael (Lilly) Byrnes, Jeff (Doreen) Byrnes and Rick (Kelly) Byrnes; 20 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and stepgrandchildren; sister Patricia “Pat” Zuker; sisters-in-law Betty (Roy) Zambiasi and Joan (Gary) Bailey; andmany nieces, nephews and loving friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister Marlene “Sam” Hopko; and brothers-in-law John Hopko and Kenneth Zuker.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Michigan United Conservation Clubs, 2101 Wood St., Lansing, 48912; Compassus Hospice 5889 Bay Road, Suite 103, Saginaw, 48604; or Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation, 800 S. Washington Ave., Saginaw, 48601.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
