Robert (Bob) Lee St. John

Age 69, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, with his wife of 25 years by his side.
A funeral service will be held Monday at 4 p.m. at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Dr. Ken Cushman officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Bob was born May 8, 1953, in Owosso, the son of Fred and Eleanor (Azelton) St. John.
He graduated from Corunna High School in the class of 1972.
Bob was the biggest Michigan fan around. He was the OG Bob the Builder, enjoyed playing golf, he was a strong man of God.
Bob loved making people laugh and was considered a big jokester.
He married his love Pam St. John at The First Church of Christ on February 15, 1997.
He worked at Terex of Durand.
Robert is survived by his wife; children, Michael (Christina) Miller, Amy (Royce) Tucker and Russell (Marissa) St. John; siblings, Leonard (Bonnie) St. John, Wes St. John, David (Darlene) St. John and Judy Kovarik; sister in Christ Omega Sue Chilcote; grandchildren, Gage, Sawyer, Travis and Cody; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Celia Scott, and brother-in-law Clyde Scott.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
