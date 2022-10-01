Forrest Elwin Parks

Age 72, of Cadillac, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.
Forrest was born on Jan. 31, 1950, in St. Johns to Herbert Elwin and Ada Marie (Salters) Parks. He married Brenda Kay Yonkman at the Parks family home in Clare on June 17, 2000.
Forrest enjoyed working in the building trades, his wood working shop, fishing, watching videos and playing cribbage.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Kay Parks of Cadillac and children: Amy Lynn (Matt) English of Ithaca, Heather (Nicholas) Nazarian of Montrose, Nikki Sue (Jason) Kostal of Bannister and Joseph Lee (Holly) Kirt of Cadillac. There are seven grandchildren Jessica Lee (Julian) Garcia of Ovid, Matthew David English Jr. of Durand, Jena Kostal of Bannister, Tate Kostal of Ashley, Dallas Powell of Montrose, Zander Powell of Montrose and Rosemary Turnwald of Montrose; two great-grandchildren Leonard English of Durand and Andrew John English of Texas; sister-in-law Laura Parks of Farwell; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Tom Parks.
A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Cadillac Moose Lodge 531.
