Of St. Johns, died at home surrounded by family on Oct. 8, 2021, after having been diagnosed with cancer last month. He was 67 years old.
Tim was born in Saginaw on July 4, 1954, the son of George and Pauline Johnson and grew up in Saginaw, Flint, and Lansing. For the past thirty years he enjoyed his work as a salesman and mechanical and electrical engineer with Edwards International. Outside of work he enjoyed “living his hobbies” and relished opportunities to hunt and fish with his family and friends, and for whom he was a great storyteller.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Kristin; his sons, Timmy Nixon, Jesse Frost, and Jamie Frost; his daughters, Tiana (Brent) King and Jovetta (Andy) Topel; thirteen grandchildren and a great-grandson; siblings George (Mary Jane) Nixon, Mark (Mary) Nixon, Maureen Carpenter, Melissa (Chuck) Seavolt and Marcia (Dave) Miller; in-laws, Richard and Alice Williams; brothers and sisters-in-law Vicki Nixon, Jay (Laurie) Williams, David (Amy) Williams, Darrick (Mary) Williams and Steven (Tracy) Williams; aunt Sharon Nixon, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, dear friends; and colleagues at Edwards International.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved brother John Nixon. A funeral service will be held at McGeehan Funeral Home (Keck-Coleman Chapel), 1500 Waterford Parkway, St. Johns, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct.12, with the Rev. Phil McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Reed Cemetery in Victor Township. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
Memorials may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. For further information please phone 989-224-4422 or visit McGeehanFH.com.
