Betty (Danhausen) Morse-Winston-Call

Age 91, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at her home.
Betty was born April 3, 1931, to Floyd and Ruth (Bullock) Danhausen in Swartz Creek.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 2:18 pm
She attended school in Swartz Creek and graduated from Mary Crapo High School in 1950.
She worked for Hamady Brothers Grocery Stores for 16 years, serving in various capacities. After moving to Florida, she worked for the Winn Dixie Food Stores for 10 years.
She married Douglas Morse, the father of her children, in 1950. In 1977, she married Thomas Winston. He passed away in 1998. She then married Cedric Call in 1999. He passed away in 2012.
Betty was an avid golfer and also enjoyed taking care of her yard, working in the garden, canning and spending time with her children, grandchildren and TOPS friends.
She is survived by her daughter Penny Raymond (Bill Friess); grandson William (Anne) Raymond; granddaughter Michelle (John) Ezinga; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four step children Michael (Patty) Winston, Susan (Frank) Conklin, Cathy Karbowski and Terry Call; several step-grandchildren; and special friends Gale and Debbie Burke.
Betty was predeceased by her husbands, Thomas Winston and Cedric Call, son, Daniel Morse, sister, Donna Samonek and brother, Leland Danhausen.
Funeral services will take place at noon Monday, Feb. 20, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Revs. Ray Strawser and Katie Wallen officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
