Winona Sue Ryder

Age 73, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Ascension Genesys in Grand Blanc.
Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Church of the Jubliee, 3910 S. Ruess Road, Owosso, with Pastor Gary Beal officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Winona was the daughter of Robert Lee and Edith Nancy (Heatherly) Ledford born in White Oak, Tennessee on Oct. 29, 1946.
She married Ronald Roman Weber in Ovid on July 7, 1990.
Winona was a homemaker but also worked as a nurse’s aide at nursing homes in Corunna, Ovid and Ashley over the years.
She was a member of the Church of the Jubilee and truly loved her church. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting and bowling.
Winona is survived by her husband Ron; children Sue Krause, Tammy (Michael) Carney, Dawn Weber, Amy (Bill) Caswell and Jay Weber; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother Danny (Betty) Ledford; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; son-in-law, Bubba Krause; four brothers; six sisters and one great-granddaughter.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
