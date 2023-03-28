Paul Glen Zdunic Jr.

Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Zephyrhills, Florida.
Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Zephyrhills, Florida.
Paul was born on Feb. 29, 1940, to Gladys and Paul Sr. in Owosso.
After graduating from Owosso High School in 1958, he started his first job at Harris Milling as a laborer, kickstarting a 42-year career at Toledo Commutator of which he retired in 2002 after years as a supervisor.
On June 24, 1961, Paul married Nancy Crim in Henderson. Paul and Nancy went on to have two children, son, Jeff and daughter, Michele.
After retiring, Paul spent his time playing golf, bowling and gardening. He really enjoyed taking pictures everywhere he traveled and spending time with his dogs Koko and Bridget.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Nancy; son Jeff and Tammy Zdunic; daughter Michele and Roger Diggs; grandchildren Tarah and Carter Sampson and Tyler Zdunic; brothers John and Jerry Zdunic; sister Sandy Odell; brothers-in-law Fred and Ken Crim; sisters-in-law Deanna Wrathell and Joyce Clayton; step-grandsons Andrew and Evan Smith along with their children Mason and Amelia; along with many nieces, nephews and other family members.
Paul was predeceased by his parents, sister, Carol, in-laws and brothers-in-law, Larry and Ted.
A gathering was held at Majestic Oaks in Zephyrhills on March 12.
A celebration of life will be held in Michigan at a later date to be announced.
