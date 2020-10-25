Age 70, of Perry, went to be with the Lord Oct. 22, 2020. surrounded by his family and loved ones at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor.
A celebration of life will take place at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel, Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Bernie will be laid to rest immediately following the celebration at Roselawn Cemetery in Perry.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel.
Bernie was born in Howell to Bernard Leroy Bennett Sr. and Shirleen Kay (Secor) Bennett. Mr. Bennett began working at Motor Wheel of Lansing before establishing a thriving successful construction and concrete company (Bennett Construction and USA Concrete) beginning in 1974.
In addition to countless block foundations, meticulous brick laying, and a lifetime of masonry work, Bernie became an expert in excavation, paving the way to development of residential, commercial and industrial sites, this is where he developed the Perry Industrial Park, on Bennett Drive, this was named after his family name.
Mr. Bennett built several homes in the community and renovated rental properties; but above all he raised his family in a loving Christian home.
He was considered a “workaholic” by everyone who knew him. Bernie was not only a hard worker and a second-to-none provider for his family, he also loved helping others, contributing to the community and supporting his brothers (the Rev. Mike Bennett) Church, Perry Christian Fellowship, where Bernie worshiped the Lord as well as raising his children to learn the word of God and know everlasting salvation.
When Bernie was not working or listening to God’s word, he enjoyed fast cars, street rods, and owned multiple vintage cars.
Bernie is survived by his son Jeff (Kristy S.) Bennett; daughter Jackie Bennett; grandchildren Brandon (Brianna Jacobs) Bennett, Mercedies McDaniels, Tyler Bennett, Max Markell, Kaden West and Macey Bennett; as well as great-grandchildren Bryden Bennett, Sutherlyn Bennett, Destiny Steele, Richard (Boogie) and Jason McNamara.
Bernie was predeceased by his father, Bernard Leroy Bennett Sr.; son, Jason Daniel Bennett; brothers Larry Bennett and Michael Bennett; and sisters Karen Bennett and Sandra Bennett.
Thank you for sharing and celebrating the wonderful memories of Bernie’s life. His presence was truly “larger than life.” He will be missed by many.
Memorial Contributions made in Bernie’s name are suggested to the family for future designation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.