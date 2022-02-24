Laura Belle Scripter

Age 80, of Durand, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Brookhaven AFC in Columbiaville.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. John Beilein officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Laura was the daughter of John and Stella (Holler) Cain born in Bethel, Kansas, on April 26, 1941.
Laura attended the Kansas School for the Deaf and graduated from Gallaudet College in Washington, D.C. She married Robert L. Scripter on Aug. 6, 1967, in Meridan, Kansas.
Laura was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; she also worked as an aide at the Genesee Group Home in Flint.
She was a member of Flint and Owosso Associations for the Deaf and the Phi Kappa Zeta Sorority.
Laura is survived by husband Robert; children Robert Jr.(Correnea) Scripter, Stella (Matt) Oller and John (Amy) Scripter; grandchildren Shawn, Timithy, Ryan, John Jr., Lizzie, Halea and Ronald; siblings John Cain, James (Carol) Cain, Cheryl (William) Shilcutt and Gary (Peggy) Cain; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; siblings Darlene, Loren, Mark, Vickie, Susan, Duane, Neldon, Jeannie and infant Suzanne; and grandson Colton.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.