Age 74, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Faith Hospice at Trillum Woods.
A celebration of life will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Judith was born Nov. 2, 1945, in Owosso; the daughter of Frank and Loretta (Buck) Bebiak.
She graduated from the University of Michigan-Flint and earned her business degree with her CPA license. Judith loved spending time with her grandchildren, gardening and going for walks in the woods.
She spent her years as the vice president of operations and finance at Nelson Trane in Grand Blanc.
She married Jack Rappuhn Jan. 28, 1961.
Judith is survived by her children Trent (Tammy) Rappuhn and Tammy (Mike) VanHorn; grandchildren Jade, Justin, Abraham and Jacey Rappuhn, Travis Forsythe (Taylor Dimoff), and Whitney (Joe Krizaj) and Jordan VanHorn; sister Kathy (Mike) Fitnich; special companion for the last eight months, Willow; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her son Todd Rappuhn, parents, and sisters Mary Jo Bebiak and Pam Bebiak.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Faith Hospice at Trillium Woods, 8214 Pfeiffer Farm Dr. South, Byron Center, MI 49315.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
