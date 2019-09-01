Thelma Lucille Fish

Passed away August 29, 2019.
She was born Sept. 5, 1932, to William Wilfred Sandbrook and Agnes Sophronia (Curtiss) Sandbrook. She attended the rural Delo school through eighth grade, where she was very involved in 4-H. She then went to Blanchard High School, graduating in 1951 as valedictorian.
She worked at the Isabella County State Bank in Mt. Pleasant after graduation, then for Merrill Drilling Company and Leonard Drilling Company in Mt. Pleasant.
She married Donald Asel Fish in 1954 and they became parents to two daughters: Debra Ellen and Susan Ann.
After her divorce, she went to Central Michigan University and worked part-time for the Dean of Women, D. Louise Sharp. Dean Sharp suggested she become a full-time student. She graduated in 1968 with a degree in vocational business education and had five job offers.
She chose Owosso Public Schools in Owosso and became a vocational education teacher in cooperative education.
After 31 years, she retired and moved to Portage to be near her daughters, as well as sons-in-law, William Sykes and Mark Duncan.
She was grandmother to Scott William Sykes, Jared Robert Sykes, Mallory Susan Duncan and Natalie Colleen Duncan.
Friends may visit with Lucille’s family from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services, 3926 S. 9th St, Kalamazoo, where a funeral service will take place at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Bret Laird officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Bible Church, Worship Ministries, 855 S. Drake Road, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 or Owosso Public Schools Foundation, 645 Alger Ave., Owosso, MI 48867.
Please visit Lucille’s personalized online guestbook at langelands.com.
