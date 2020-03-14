Age 93, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Welcome Home Assisted Living.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at First Congregational Church with the Rev. Deb Grazier officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Edith was born May 25, 1926, in Washington, Michigan; the daughter of Noah A. and Mary Ann (Curtis) Dotzert.
She graduated from Andrews School in Macomb County. She was a member of First Congregational Church and Sarah Guild, along with several other committees, and she enjoyed being a greeter.
Edith enjoyed her family and friends, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her grand-dogs. She was known for her great sense of humor.
She married Derwin L. Brown in Romeo Feb. 20, 1954; he predeceased her April 25, 1978.
Edith was a homemaker and spent her life caring for her family. Through the years she was employed with D.M. Christian and Memorial Healthcare.
Edith is survived by her daughter Deborah McMillan; grandchildren Jason (Stacie) Johnson, Amoreena Baauw and Graham Johnson (Kristen Yip); great-grandchildren Gabby and Jude; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, son-in-law Chris McMillan, grandson Joseph Baauw, her parents, and brothers Ronald Pratt and Hiram Dotzert.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Congregational Church or Welcome Home Assisted Living.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
