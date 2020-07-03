Passed away peacefully at the age of 70 July 1, 2020, at his home.
There will not be a funeral, per his wishes; however, a gathering in honor of his life will take place July 18. Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel.
Monty was born July 20, 1949, the only son to parents John and Doris Green, of Elsie. He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Jeeps, guns and Southern gospel music, as well as gathering with his family.
He loved knowledge and had an almost-photographic memory of anything he read. He was a trivia nut and was once called a Fountain of Useless Knowledge because he knew a little bit about everything, it seemed. It was a rare occasion to hear him answer a question with “I don’t know.”
Monty is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jessica; children John Green, Carrie Elwood, Mike Green and Angel Green; siblings Jonadene, Luann and Larry Arbogast, Denise and Ron Saylor, Debbie and Jim Shedd, Dena and Mike Upton, and Dawn and John Bernat; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by both parents, youngest son Tony and youngest daughter Tamara.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.