Of Laingsburg, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Perry.
Mrs. Stevens was born Oct. 13, 1931, in Elsie, the daughter of Lonel and Neva (Case) Bensinger. She married Calvin A. Stevens of Delta Mills in 1951.
Wanda was a church organist for most of her life serving at a number of area churches and had been a member of the Lansing Chapter of the American Guild of Organists for many years.
Wanda is survived by her daughter Tara (Ed) Stinson of Saginaw; son Craig (Tram) Stevens of Laingsburg; daughter Ann Stevens of Bath; beloved grandchildren John and Sara Foland, Grace and Lane Perry, and Calisa, Calena and Cayden Stevens; cherished great-grandson Edwin Szekely; and dear sister Doris (Edward) Loznak.
Mrs. Stevens was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband in 1992.
Private family visitation and graveside services officiated by Reverend Cayle Beagle will take place Friday, July 17, at the Laingsburg Cemetery. A memorial service in honor of Wanda’s life will take place in early autumn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society.
Arrangements by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
