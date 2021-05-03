Age 79, of Durand, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at her home. Private family services will be held.
Pat was born on June 2, 1941, in Midway, Pennsylvania, to Peter and Marie Klein. On December 30, 1965, she married David G. Jordan from Carnegie, Pennsylvania, in Raleigh, North Carolina, and together raised four children.
Pat was religious and active in her local church and was considered by many a spiritual person. God was first in her life and she relied on prayer for guidance and inspiration daily. Mrs. Jordan enjoyed baking and cooking and had done so for many years at Itchi-Bon in Durand. She loved taking care of her family and was often found behind the camera catching every moment with them.
Mrs. Jordan is survived by her children Michael (Leslie) Jordan, of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Kimberly Ann (Duane Bode) Jordan, of Cadillac, David Royce (Hollie) Jordan, of Lowell, and Blake Travis (Heather) Jordan, of Newaygo; grandchildren Jordan, Nicole, Nicholas, Madison, Sara and Mackenzie; and great grandbaby Blair.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband David, and all of her siblings.
Online condolences may be shared with Mrs. Jordan’s family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.