Duane Orville Seward

Age 71, of Corunna passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ed Seward officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Duane was born Oct. 25, 1948, in Durand, the son of Orville and Kathryn (Sharp) Seward.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1966, and attended Central Michigan University, where he earned his bachelor of science degree.
Duane enjoyed coin and stamp collecting, Indian Guides, and loved following family genealogy.
He spent his years working as a dispatcher and sales manager for Wolohan Lumber.
Duane is survived by his children Robert (Colleen) Seward and Brett Seward; grandchildren Kathryn and Genevieve Seward; sister Gayle Gibbs; brother Keith Seward; several niece and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.