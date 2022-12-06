Gary John Ritter

Age 53, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Sparrow Health Systems-Sparrow Campus.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 and Thursday, Dec. 8 at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the rosary prayed Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
Gary was the son of Gary L. and Helen (Hnevsa) Ritter, born in Owosso on March 5, 1969.
He married the love of his life, Dawn Elizabeth Sutton, in Las Vegas on Oct. 5, 1996. Their marriage was convalidated at St. Paul Catholic Church on Feb. 14, 1998.
Gary worked as a mechanic owning Ritter Auto & Truck for over 35 years. Gary had a passion for farming as well and did that all his life. He started with his dad on the family farm on Delaney Road at age 8 raking, bailing hay and milking cows at age 14. Gary helped anyone who reached out to him, and he could literally do just about anything. He was the handy man and was so loved by his family and friends. He truly loved helping people and working hard, it was the fabric of the man he was, and he will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. He was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
Gary is survived by his wife Dawn Elizabeth Ritter; sons Josh (Tasha) Jones, Mac (Sarah) Ritter and Joe Ritter; grandchildren Jonathan, Carter, Aden, Penelope and Stella Jones and Carson and Weston Kandell; parents Gary and Helen Ritter; sisters Kim (Mark) Birchmeier and Lisa (Derek) Hickson; niece Brooke Hickson; nephews Jacob Birchmeier and Blake (fiancé Shyler Stehlik) Birchmeier; very special daughter and son Nikolas (Kristine) Ramos; special grandchildren Katherine, Anna and Elizabeth Ramos; and so many wonderful friends.
He was predeceased by his grandparents Lucille and Arthur Ritter and a brother Stephen.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church.
