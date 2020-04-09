Of Corunna, passed away peacefully early Wednesday, April 8, 2020, while surrounded by her five children and her dear husband of 66 years, Theodore “Bud” Fattal.
Mary was born Nov, 27, 1928, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Lazorzak) Casne. She attended Catholic school through eighth grade, prior to graduating from South High School. Mary was a woman of deep faith and instilled those values to her family.
Mary met Theodore Fattal of Corunna on a blind date on Christmas Eve 1952 while he was stationed in Pittsburgh during the Korean War. They married Nov. 21, 1953, at St. John, the Evangelist Church in Pittsburgh.
Mary spent her years in Pittsburgh working in a department store as a buyer. Upon marrying Bud and moving to Corunna, she started working at Christian’s Department Store in Owosso until she started raising her family. She loved taking walks around Corunna and Owosso, oftentimes with her five children in tow.
Mary loved scrapbooking, collecting knick-knacks, taking scenic drives and celebrating family traditions. She took great pride in sharing about her life growing up on the south side of Pittsburgh (especially using her “Pittburghese” dialect). Her greatest joy was her family and telling others how proud she was of her children and grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her husband Theodore “Bud” Fattal; children Theodore Jr. (Lana) Fattal, Mary (Gary) Hickman, Jennifer (Joseph) Smith, George (Dawn) Fattal and John (Marilynne) Fattal; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother Albert Casne; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her infant daughter Susan, her parents, sister Catherine Chinn, and brothers Frank and George Casne.
A private funeral Mass will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. nelson-house.com
