Lynn, the second child of Wayne and Thelma Laux’s four children, was born May 15, 1941, at his grandparents Robinsons’ home.
He died Jan. 5, 2020, at the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Carrollton, Texas, at age 78, seven months and 21 days.
Lynn enlisted in the Navy after high school and served eight years in more than 40 countries — with many adventures, such as the Cuban Missile Crisis, two years in Greece, picking up astronauts, serving with Sen. John McCain and working in the war room at the Pentagon, reporting to the president.
McCain gave Lynn the nickname, “Foxy Lauxy.”
On Nov. 24, 1968, he married Joyce Anderson at the Exira Lutheran Church in Iowa. They were blessed with two sons, Matthew and Russell.
Lynn primarily worked as an expediter, purchaser and dispatcher for various companies.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce, of Plano, Texas; son Matthew and wife Julia Laux of Oak Point, Texas — and their children Carlos (Sandra) Rocha and Michael (Erika) Martinez; son Russell and wife Joy Laux of Wylie, Texas, and their children Alyssa Bennet and Ashley Laux; great-grandchildren Ruben and Chloe Rocha, and Emma, June and Aria Martinez; brother Arlen and wife Marilyn Laux of Durand; sisrter Linda and husband Don Parker of Corunna; brother-inlaw Tom and wife mary Spicer; sister-in-law Denise and husband Eric Bundgaard of Green Valley, Arizona; and many nieces nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Thelma; sister Diane Soper; several aunts and uncles; and father- and-mother-in-law Russell and Deloris Anderson.
