Derek Alexander Cummings

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 we suddenly lost the bright and shining light that was Derek Cummings.
Funeral services will take place 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to the time of service Tuesday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Derek was born August 4, 1989, in St. Petersburg, Florida, the son of Thomas and Tracy (Cummings) Tremain.
He graduated from Stevens High School and attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
Derek loved reading, cooking and was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed fishing, golfing and walks with his dogs. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family and friends.
Derek is survived by his parents Tracy and Thomas Tremain; his darlin’ Amanda Svarc; Logan Carpenter, his bonus son; Ellie Carpenter, his bonus daughter; sister Madyson James; brothers Brenden Lindgren and Matthew Tremain; Michelle Svarc, his bonus mom; Ashley Svarc and Abby Svarc, his bonus sisters; grandmother Linda James; grandparents Thomas and Deborah Tremain; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and brother/sister friends.
He was predeceased by Franklin Cummings, Boo’s best friend; and his grandmas and grandpas.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
