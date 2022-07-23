Betty Jean Atkinson

Age 85, of Owosso, left this world on the morning of Wednesday, July 20, 2022, passing away peacefully at the home of her oldest son Jeff and daughter-in-law Jodi, where she was comforted by family in her final days.

She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, cousin, and friend.

