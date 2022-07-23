Betty Jean Atkinson

Age 85, of Owosso, left this world on the morning of Wednesday, July 20, 2022, passing away peacefully at the home of her oldest son Jeff and daughter-in-law Jodi, where she was comforted by family in her final days.
She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, cousin, and friend.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 25, 2022, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Rob Richards officiating. Burial will follow at Fremont Cemetery in Bancroft. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, from 4-8 p.m.
Betty was born May 19, 1937 to Roland and Arlene (Alderman) Maudlin.
She married the love of her life Clyde Atkinson on September 30, 1959, at the Lennon Methodist Church. They were married for 61 years, before his passing on January 23, 2021.
The couple had four children together — Jeffrey (Jodi) Atkinson, Carol (Jim) Warren, Greg (Lisa) Atkinson and Janet (Rod) DeCamp.
She had 11 grandchildren — Russell, Ian, Quintin, Korey (Jake), Karlie (Walter), Tanner, Ethan, Josh (Carah), Ryan, Jackson and Sawyer — and five great-grandchildren: Braelynn, Judson, Camilla, Kendall and Reese.
Additionally Betty, leaves behind her brother Lee (Pat) Maudlin and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was a member of the Vernon United Methodist Church and had many friends there. She and a few friends started the clothes closet, which is actively running today. She had a love for baking, canning, working in her flower gardens, and sewing. She went back to school in her early 40s and became an licensed practical nurse.
Betty loved and adored her family. She loved hosting holiday meals and getting together.
She was and will always be an inspiration to those who knew her. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. We have so many wonderful memories to look back on.
Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go
