Age 79, of Corunna, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Mt. Pleasant after a battle with cancer.
Kay was born April 19, 1940, in Flint, to Emerson and Ruth (Ferris) Hough.
Kay was a loving mother and grandmother. She worked as a sales representative for Macy’s department store and volunteered at Memorial Healthcare in the hospital’s gift shop.
She is survived by daughters Carla (Bill) Nelson of Merrill, Lori Lucas of Dallas, Texas, and Jill (Mike) Hibbard of Durand; grandchildren Sara (Jeff Best) Nelson, Roxanne Nelson, Lindsay Drake, Connor (Wade) Ray, Mallory (Tiffany Arnot) Hibbard and Ethan Hibbard; and great-granddaughter Melodi Brown.
Respecting Kay’s wishes, no services will be held.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Woodland Hospice House, 2597 Meridian Road, Mt. Pleasant MI 48858. To sign an online guestbook, visit cremationsocietymidmi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.