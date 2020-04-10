Age 74, of Lennon, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
JoAnn was born Sept. 25, 1945, in Pontiac the daughter of Andrew and Margery (Dommer) Babka. On Aug. 15, 1964, she married John at the Lennon United Methodist church and they began their lives together, residing in Lennon ever since.
JoAnn enjoyed going to the casino, shopping and garage sales, painting and, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
JoAnn is survived by her husband John; daughter Michelle (Dan) Ureche; son Christopher (Ruth Theile) Reid; grandchildren Collin and Morgan Reid, Jennifer (Eric) Kline, and Katie Cook; great-grandchildren Ezra and Jenesis Kline, and Brooklynn Bergsma; siblings Barb (Jerry) Dunckle, Donnie (Sandee) Babka, and Linda, Andrea and Johnny Babka; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements provided by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road in Swartz Creek.
