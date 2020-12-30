Age 24, of Port Huron, formerly of Corunna, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be announced in the spring.
Cody was born Jan. 10, 1996, in Owosso and graduated from Corunna High School, class of 2014, where he played football and loved his Corunna wrestling family.
Cody loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was employed as an electrician and was a hard worker who took pride in his work.
Cody was active in Corunna FFA and also looked forward to spending time with family and attending rodeos and bull riding.
Cody is survived by his parents, Clay and Amy Conklin; sister and brother Kyleigh and Collin, and Aaron (Megan) Mead; sister Eryn; grandparents Larry and Tracy Jones, Beth Hubbert, Dave and Donna Conklin, and Janet Mead; aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family members; and friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Corunna FFA or Corunna wrestling.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
