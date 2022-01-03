Erik Spencer Bocek

Erik passed away suddenly of cardiac arrest in his Owosso home Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the age of 34.
A memorial celebration of his life will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Nelson House Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Walden officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 3 p.m. until the service begins.
Erik was born on July 28, 1987, in Lansing, the son of Stanley F. Bocek Jr. and Vicki Spencer Bocek.
He attended Owosso schools and was a member of the high school bowling team. His nickname on the team was “Candy Man.” He graduated with honors from Owosso High School in 2006. He continued vocational training at Learning Center East of the Shiawassee Intermediate School District. Erik worked in the retail industry, including at Walmart and Sam’s Club. His customers and fellow employees enjoyed his sense of humor, down-to-earth personality and his kindness to others.
He met the love of his life, Angie Crockett in May 2013 and they were married in Flint on Jan. 21, 2014. They enjoyed shopping and dining out, spending time with family and going to concerts together.
He also loved spending time with his pets, collecting and working on garden tractors and playing video games. He made family his first priority.
Erik is survived by his wife Angie; parents Stan and Vicki; siblings Krista (Chis) Taylor, Sean Bocek and fiance Rachel West; mother-in-law Cathy Crockett; father-in-law Pat Crockett; stepmother-in-law Kelly; sister-in-law Andrea Crockett and extended family including a niece, nephews, aunts and uncles. He will be missed by his best friend since first grade Rory O’Shea and special aunt Judy Loynes.
He was predeceased by his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family or Shiawassee Health and Wellness.
