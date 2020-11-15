Age 93, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Numerich officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Tree Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday.
George was born Feb. 22, 1927, in Owosso, the son of Elmer and Juanita (Wiswell) Button.
He attended Owosso High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army.
George was a member of Life in Christ Church. He enjoyed watching old western movies with his family. George loved his church and church family and looked forward to listening to gospel and praise and worship.
He married Helen Erma Liner in Corunna Dec. 12, 1947; she predeceased him Dec. 27, 2012.
George retired from Douglas Trucking after 39 years as a driver.
He is survived by his children Janice, Davis and Kathleen (Ed) Whalen; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Helen, daughter Diana Pardy, son David Button, and 10 brothers and sisters.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
