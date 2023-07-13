Beverly Ann Schindler

Age 90, of Durand, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 6, 2023, at her home.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Crestwood Cemetery, 2020 E. Hill Road, Grand Blanc.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 7:52 am
Age 90, of Durand, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 6, 2023, at her home.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Crestwood Cemetery, 2020 E. Hill Road, Grand Blanc.
Beverly was born on Dec. 30, 1932, in Flint, to the late Henry and Pauline (Stoughton) Ross.
She was one of five girls born to the Ross family. Beverly grew up in Flint and on July 12, 1952, she married her loving husband, Raymond Schindler.
Beverly was the proud mother of Suzanne and Mark Schindler.
Beverly is survived by her daughter Suzanne (Schindler) Spicer and husband Ron Spicer; sister Tarrie (Ross) Rose and husband Carl Rose; grandchildren Ryan Spicer, Nichole Spicer and Eric Schindler; and six great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents, three sisters, her husband and son Mark.
The family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
