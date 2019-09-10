Age 91, of Traverse City and formerly of Oscoda, died Sept. 7, 2019, at the French Manor.
Freda was born Sept. 23, 1927, in Middlebury Township.
Freda was raised by George and Lula Rondo.
On Sept. 3, 1949, she married George Robert Kirby in Owosso.
Freda was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her family, camping and fishing. Freda was a Girl Scout leader for 10 years. She was also a very loyal Special Olympics volunteer when her son was involved.
Freda was preceded in death by her beloved husband George (Bob) Kirby; siblings Charles, Lloyd, Eugene, Margaret and Orin; stepdaughter Lynne Kirby; stepson Robert Kirby; and stepson-in-law Thomas Klockziem.
Freda is survived by her children Susan (Patrick) Norkowski of Traverse City, Cassandra (John) Phillips of Eagle, George Kirby of Traverse City and Christopher (Julie) Kirby of Mikado; stepdaughter Brooke Klockziem of Owosso; and stepdaughter-in-law Arlene Kirby of Phoenix Arizona; grandchildren Melissa, Jason, Angela, Robert, Bill, Kelly, John, Michelle, Autumn, Teresa, Scott, Tina and Diane; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Freda will be interred at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso.
Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Michigan Girl Scouts or to the Special Olympics of Michigan.
Please visit reynolds-jonkhoff.com to share your condolences and memories with the family.
The family is being served by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.