Age 89, of Durand, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, in Crystal Springs, Mississippi.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at noon Thursday, June 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand. The Rev. Bill Wegher will celebrate. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until Mass at the church.
Mary was born Jan. 8, 1932, in Toledo, Ohio, to Joseph and Edna Gomos. She graduated from Durand High School with the class of 1950.
On Aug. 16, 1952, she married Norman F. Williams at St. Mary Catholic Church’s rectory in Durand. They were married for 65 years before Norm’s passing.
Mary worked many hours behind a cash register at Durand Family Foods, and making bakery goods at Bill’s (Riverside). She enjoyed her bowling team of more than 35 years (to get the local scoop — not so much about bowling scores). She was her daughters’ Girl Scout leader and enjoyed camping at the Crooked River Girl Scout Camp. She was known for her cookies and cakes at family reunions, and holiday get-togethers.
She crocheted dish clothes for her family and friends. She loved reading romance novels and feeding her wild birds. Her favorite pastime was going to their cabin and fishing at Wixom Lake.
Mary Ann is survived by her daughters Paula Jo (Keith A.) Johnson and Lenora Kay (Delbert) Goodrich; grandchildren Heather (Harold) Morris, Tiffany (Duane) Johnson and Chrystal (David) Cooley; great-grandchildren Alyssa Sanders, Airica Morris, Brayden Johnson and Connor Morris; and sisters Rosella Klein and Marjorie Szakal.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Josephine Klein and brother Joseph Gomos Jr.
You may consider monetary donations to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County or St. Mary Catholic Church. Online condolences can be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
