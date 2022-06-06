Dorothy Ann Crane

Age 93, of Henderson, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at her home.
Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Owosso Chapel.
The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Dorothy was born on July 22, 1928 in Flint, to the late Lionel Grant and Ethel Rosetta (Mees) Morse. On July 27, 1947 she married the late Kenneth C. Crane in Owosso and together they raised two sons, Mark and David.
Dorothy drove school bus for Owosso Public Schools, she also worked at Universal Electric, retiring in 1984. She was a long standing member of the Henderson Church of Christ and the American Red Cross. She loved crafting, sewing, baking and spending time with her family.
Dorothy is survived by her sons Mark (Nancy) Crane and David (Danielle) Crane; grandchildren David II, Devin, Nathanael, Asher, Mark II, Winston and Monica; six great-grandchildren; and brothers Gerald and Daniel.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband Kenneth; and siblings Lionel, Theresa, Thelma, Chalmer, Shirley, Beverly, Perdita, Timothy, Jacob, Robert and Beatrice.
Memorial contributions in Dorothy’s name can be directed to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.