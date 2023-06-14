Katherine Susan Knerr

Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Durand Senior Care and Rehabilitation.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. James Bare officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Katherine was born Aug. 20, 1946, in Owosso, the daughter of Frank and Mildred (Michalec) Shavrnoch.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of “64” and attended Salem Lutheran Church, where she was active with the Senior Group.
Kathy enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel, especially during the holidays. She had a love for music, dancing, singing and a little polka. She has a special love for her dogs.
She retired from the Shiawassee County Health Department after 30 years.
Katherine is survived by her daughter Susan Knerr; grandchildren Macy A. (Luke) Lockard, Lauren E. O’Connor and Jake O’Connor; sister Nancy LaRue; brother Frank (Autumn) Shavrnoch; cousin Judy Michalec; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, son William O’Connor, infant brother and brother-in-law James LaRue.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church or Shiawassee Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.