Linda R. Smith

Age 72, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her home after a long battle with cancer.
Linda was born Feb. 12, 1949, in Owosso, the daughter of Dominic and Irene (Everts) Pacek. She graduated from Owosso High School.
Linda was a tough fighter and a long survivor. She battled several illnesses throughout her life. Linda was a great loving lady to everyone she met — especially her family. God Bless Linda, keep her, protect her and all of her memories. We will miss her and always and forever love her.
She married John Smith at Perry Methodist Church on July 22, 1967.
Linda is survived by her husband of more than 54 years; children Jody, Wendy, Jason and Dominic “Nic” Smith; and other loving family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to University of Michigan and McLaren Hospital staff for their support during these trying times.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
