Donald Eugene Weisenberger

Age 62, of New Lothrop, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Don was born July 31, 1959, to Gene and Marlene Weisenberger in New Lothrop, where he grew up and eventually took over the family dairy farm. He was a son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.
Don’s family will remember his love of vacationing at Hubbard Lake in the summers and spending time with his grandkids, attending their activities and watching them show at the county fair.
Don is survived by his wife Linda; children Korrie Birchmeier, Brent Weisenberger, Kyle (Jade) Weisenberger and Brynn (R.P.) Corwin; and also by Kellie (Ernie) Yaklin; stepchildren Jason (Julia) Birchmeier, Justin Birchmeier, Ashley (Steve) Connelly and Jenelle (Lauren) Birchlove; grandchildren Kennedy, Carter, Brody, Julian, Melina, Theodore and Leona; mother Marlene Weisenberger; siblings Linda (Roger) Fall, Gary (Brenda) Weisenberger, Karen (Jaap) Wentink, Tim Weisenberger, Jeff (Pam) Weisenberger, Cindy (Dave) Clark and Randy (Jennie) Weisenberger; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at McGeehan Funeral Homes, New Lothrop Chapel.
Per Don’s request, there will not be a formal funeral or memorial service. However, the family invites you to join them for a celebration of life barbecue at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at he and Linda’s home.
