Virginia Lyn Shipley

Age 68, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
A celebration of life to honor and celebrate her will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the United Church of Ovid, 131 W. Front St., Ovid.
Virginia was born on Aug. 23, 1954, in St. Johns, to the late Frank Edwin and Jimmie Earline (Cothran) Fowler. Virginia’s family moved from St. Johns to Ovid, and this is where she would complete high school, graduating in the summer of 1972. On Nov. 4, 1972, she married James Ross Shipley in Ovid and they would raise one daughter together. Virginia was a caring soul and had a soft heart for helping children. She spent 15 years at Memorial Healthcare on the Labor and Delivery floor caring for mothers and babies, and she spent 25 years at Owosso Public Schools as a paraprofessional helping children to read. Ginny was very engaged in the arts, she loved musicals, basket weaving and watercolor painting. She had a great passion for reading and traveling. She was Emily’s biggest fan at all of her sporting events, and she showed that same support to her granddaughter, Alexa.
Left to carry on her legacy are her husband of 50 years, James; their daughter Emily (Jeff) Richards; granddaughter Alexa; and brother Robert (Janice) Fowler. Also surviving her are cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, as well as a great-great niece.
Ginny made many friends throughout her life and she will be greatly missed.
The Shipley family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel.
Memories, pictures and condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com and memorial contributions can be directed to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
