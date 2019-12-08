Age 96, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at We Care Assisted Living.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Saturday.
Doug was born July 28, 1923, in Sutton, Quebec, the son of Ronald M. and Bessie J. (Murns) Martin.
He was a graduate of Greenville High School, class of 1943, and proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
Doug was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church and the Owosso Eagles Aerie.
He married Edna May Beardslee in Angola, Indiana, Feb. 7, 1948.
Doug enjoyed square dancing, softball, golfing, bowling and bicycling on Pedal Across Lower Michigan and the Dick Allen Lansing to Mackinac rides. Doug enjoyed the cottage at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, where he and Edna moved after retirement.
He retired from Universal Electric after 31 years of service. While at Universal, he was “Shi-Abwa 1980 Boss of the Year” and worked Saturdays at Evergreen Dairy.
Doug is survived by his children Linda Martin, Dennis (Kimberly) Martin and LuAnn Follett; daughter-in-law Marcia Martin; grandchildren Doug Martin, Andrew Follett, Sara Bubela, Lisa Follett, Ariana French and Ashley Taylor; eight great-grandchildren; special nephew and niece Jeffrey (Janet) Irish; special friend Rita Wilcox; sisters Sandra Mead and Joey Kotorak; his beloved grand-dogs; other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Edna; son David Martin; brother Robert Martin; and sisters Barbara Fuller, June Turner and Patricia Irish.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
