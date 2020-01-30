Age 83, of Oakley, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Chesaning Comfort Care.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at McGeehan Funeral Homes, Martin Chapel, with the Rev. John Miller officiating. A luncheon will follow at Oakley Community Church. Burial will then take place at St. John Cemetery in Davison.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 pm today, Jan. 30, and from 10 a.m. until the service Friday.
Geraldine “Geri” was born Oct. 12, 1936, to Elmer and Selma Nutt in Bad Axe. She grew up outside Kinde, where she graduated from high school in 1954. After high school, Geri attended Ferris Institute in Big Rapids, where she met the love of her life, Eugene “Gene” Lawson. They were married June 25, 1955.
Gene and Geri lived in Montana and Florida and various areas of Michigan before settling down outside Henderson.
Geri worked for many years as a telephone sales rep for Sears in Owosso. She also worked with her good friend Dottie Foster at Dottie’s Deli in Chesaning. Most of all, Geri enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She loved listening to the music Gene and her boys would play, and often jumped in with her tambourine and sang along. Geri was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Owosso for many years and more recently was a member of Oakley Community Church.
Geri is survived by her sons Craig (Carlene) Lawson of Brady, Todd (Wendy) Lawson of Freeland and Chad (Karen) Lawson of Haslett; grandchildren Lauren (Kurt) Klocek, Paige (Adam) Housner, Sam and Kate Lawson; great-grandchildren Lucy and Macy Klocek, and Jack and Connor Housner; best friend and “big sister” Ann Nutt; as well as many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
Geri is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Gene Lawson, parents Elmer and Selma Nutt, brothers Wesley and Elwood Nutt, and baby sister Delphina.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Compassionate Ministry at Oakley Community Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgeehanfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.