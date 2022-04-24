Mary Louise Holton slipped her earthly bonds and returned to Heaven Saturday, April 16, 2022.
She was born Sept. 16, 1928, in Owosso, to Edwin and Luella Gulick, and grew up on the banks of the Shiawassee River at Knaggs Bridge in Bancroft. Louise married Richard Holton on Sept. 22, 1946, and they resided on their farm in Elsie. They raised three children; Beth, Mark, and Bret, and developed a love for the history of the Knaggs Bridge area, and of travel. They embarked on many trips around the country, but were especially fond of the Florida Keys. Louise and Richard divorced in 1981 and she moved to Sauk City, Wisconsin. There she lived with and eventually became caretaker for her half-brother, Donald Warner, until his death in 1988. After Don’s death she worked for a time at Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. Louise rekindled her love for the river while living in Sauk City and became an avid angler. She loved the tranquility of the river and the connection to nature it provided. With guidance from her brother Don and friend Pete Blankenship, she took an interest in nature photography as well. But her true love was for reading, and she would immerse herself in various topics and often be surrounded by stacks of books.
Louise is succeeded in life by her daughter Beth (Dennis) Bolton; son Bret (Roberta) Holton; grandchildren Tom (Tracie) Bolton, Wendy (Dale) Cole and Shawn (Erin) Bolton; great-grandchildren David (Grant) Bolton, Shaelin Bolton and Meredith Bolton.
Louise is preceded in death by her parents; former husband Richard Holton; son Mark Holton; half-sisters Genevieve Painter, Marion Warner and Arlene Bennett; and half-brother Donald Warner.
A special “thank you” to mom’s guardian angel, Richard Barbian of Sauk City, Wisconsin and the staff at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lodi, for your care of “smiling Mary”. What her words could no longer say, her smile still conveyed.
Per mom’s wishes, she will be cremated and interred with Richard and Mark at a private service to be held later.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.
Please share your memories at cressfuneralservice.com.Winn-Cress Funeral Service 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee, WI (608) 849-4513.
