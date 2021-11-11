James Nanasy

Age 60, of East Lansing, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at his home.
James was born in Owosso July 8, 1961, the son of Richard and Dorothy Ann (Pavlica) Nanasy. He graduated from Morrice High School with the class of 1979 and worked in maintenance for various companies.
James married Gail Bloomfield, who predeceased him.
He is survived by children Daniel (Tammy) Nanasy of Grand Ledge, Sarah and Kevin Miller, of St. Johns, and Jenn (Roy) Weber, of Lansing; 13 grandchildren; brother Joe (Carrie) Nanasy, of Perry; and sister Nicole (Paul) Muher, of Texas.
He was predeceased by his wife Gail and his parents.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
Memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Association, 648 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.