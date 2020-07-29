Age 72, of Owosso, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, July 23, 2020.
James was born Nov. 17, 1947, to Virgil T. and Barthalina (Polly) Bongiovanni Dawson in East Chicago, Indiana.
He attended Hammond High School until he joined the Marine Corps in 1964, attaining the rank of corporal, and was awarded a Purple Heart.
He married Lynn Annette (Steck) Dawson in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 19, 1968, and the date of his passing happened to fall on the 52nd anniversary of their first date.
Jim worked as the manager of Town and Country Carpet in Owosso until he retired in 2004.
He loved to travel, work in the yard, show his love for his family through scrapbooking and collages, going to Las Vegas, and feeding his mischievous raccoons.
James is survived by his wife Lynn; daughter Marie (Dale) Fritz; granddaughter Sarah (Antonio) Wiley; grandson Ryan Fritz; sisters-in-law Cindy (Scott) Corbin, Sandy (Rick) Church and Polly (Ron) Riley; brother-in-law Gary (Bo) Steck; and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his beloved son Michael James, his parents, sisters Janice and Jean, brother-in-law Victor M. Steck Jr., mother in-law Martha J. (Nacobsky) Steck and father-in-law Victor M. Steck Sr.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project, Toys for Tots, or the Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
