Age 80, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Pleasant View.
A military service with honors will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Road in Holly, with members of the U.S. Air Force conducting the services.
Loren was the son of Milton and Doris (Clayton) Delong, born in Owosso Jan. 2, 1939. He was one of five children. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1958 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1959, serving honorably until his discharge in 1964.
Loren continued his education at George Washington University and graduated in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. In 1992, he graduated from Western Kentucky University with an associate’s degree in education. Loren had many different jobs over his life-time. The last was as an instructor at Western Kentucky University, retiring in 1998 after 81/2 years.
Loren is survived by two sons; granddaughter Andrea Johnson; sisters Jackie Little and Carol (Don) Whitcomb; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, his parents, sister Janet Confer and brother Richard Delong.
He will be missed by many. He never gave up, no matter what life threw at him.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
