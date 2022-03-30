Rene Julius Copes

Age 92, of Chesaning, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
A funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, April 4, at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at McGeehan Funeral Homes Martin Chapel, with a rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 9 a.m. until the mass Monday at the church.
Rene was born in Detroit, Nov. 3, 1929, the son of the late Zefferino and Victoria (Sylvestre) Copes. He graduated from Corunna High School. Rene married Mary Louise Gerding on May 14, 1955, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Chesaning; they were just shy of celebrating 68 years of marriage this year. Rene worked at Mitchel Corp. before starting CHW, Inc., from which he retired. He was also a faithful member of St. Peter Parish.
Rene leaves to cherish his memory, wife of 67 years Mary L. Copes; seven children Victoria (James) Griffin, Kathy Copes, Joe (Kris) Copes, John (Tammy) Copes, Dennis (Amy) Copes, Dan (Patti) Copes and Christopher Copes; 11 grandchildren Jamison, Jennifer, Taylor, Trevor, Alex, Mia, Abbey, Tess, Averi, Chelsie and Ivy; and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Zefferino and Victoria Copes; sisters Virginia, Elaine and Delores; and brother Carl.
Those desiring may make contributions in Rene’s name to the Shiawassee Humane Society, or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Absolute Home Health and Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at mcgeehanfh.com.
