Ronald Thaddeus Retka

Age 87, of Gaines, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 9450 Duffield Road, Gaines. The Rev. Tom Nenneau celebrant. Burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Gaines.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 E. Broad St., Linden, and from 10 a.m. until the Mass Saturday at the church.
Ron was born July 20, 1935, in Flint, the son of Anton “Anthony” and Hattie (Matuszewski) Retka. He was a 1953 graduate of Gaines High School and he received a bachelor’s in economics from Michigan State University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He had resided in Gaines since 1998 coming from Chicago, Illinois. Ron retired from UPS in Chicago. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gaines and the Knights of Columbus Council #12186. He also was a member of Durand Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #3851, Durand Moose Lodge #2508 and he was a life member of the Fenton V.F.W. Curtis Wolverton Post #3243. Ron enjoyed making wine and bird watching.
Surviving are: his sisters Marialice Taylor of Pinellas Park, Florida, Eileen (Fred) Kosarek of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and Nancy (Walter) Hamilton of Ypsilanti, plus eight nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert Retka; and nephews, Michael, Christopher and Robert, Jr. Retka.
