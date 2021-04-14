Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at Welcome Home Assisted Living.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of the service.
Buneta was born Jan. 31, 1939, in Owosso, the daughter of Ernest and Marguerite (Sober) Papenfuss.
She graduated from Owosso High School and attended John Wesley College.
Buneta was an avid church member at St. Johns United Church of Christ and First Church of Christ. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, but, most of all, she loved to spend time with her friends and family.
She married Richard Lee Beamish in 1956; he later predeceased her in 1993. Buneta then married Harley D. Wiser in 1999; he later predeceased her in 2020.
Buneta worked at Emerson Elementary School as a Title I teacher for many years.
Buneta is survived by her son Todd Beamish; grandchildren Paige, Austin and Payton Beamish; niece Kelly Weersing; the Newman family; along with many other loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Richard Beamish and Harley Wiser; son Kevin Beamish; father Ernest C. Papenfuss; mother Marguerite S. Papenfuss; brother Dale (Dee) Papenfuss; and sister Sally (David) Hood.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Welcome Home Assisted Living.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.