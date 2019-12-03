Age 90, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the funeral home.
George was born Feb. 15, 1929, in Owosso, the son of George C. and Norma A. (Tuthill) Russell.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1949.
George was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling, card games and trips to the casino. Most of all, George loved time spent with his family; especially his grandchildren.
He married Catherine Evanchick at St. Mary Catholic Church in Morrice April 25, 1953.
George was employed through the years at A.G. Redmond, Ann Arbor Railroad and Universal Electric as a shipping and receiving clerk.
George is survived by his wife Catherine “Katy”; children Sue (Rod) Rust and Michelle Hecht; grandchildren Kimberly (Dave) Gilkey, Daniel Rust, Michael Hecht and Gregory Hecht; great-grandchildren Ava Rust, Hailey, Landon, Emmett and Callie Gilkey; many nieces, nephews; and other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, son-in-law Mark Hecht, grandson Chad Rust and sister and brother-in-law Vivian and Bob Reed.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.