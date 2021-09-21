Age 87, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Pleasant View.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Gary Edington officiating.
Joanne was the daughter of John and Helen (Hansut) Janego. She was born in Owosso Sept. 15, 1933.
Joanne married Ronald Burgess Jan. 23, 1954. He predeceased her Feb. 11, 1992.
She spent most of her years taking care of her home and raising her children.
Joanne attended St. Paul High School and was a graduate of the class of 1953.
She was an avid bowler and enjoyed crocheting and playing Yahtzee. Joanne would catch a ride with anyone who was going to the casino. Most of all, she enjoyed being around her family — especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joanne is survived by her daughters Lori (Leo) Constine and Debbi (Rich) Atherton; son Dale Burgess; grandchildren Royce (Samantha) Burgess, Holly (Dustin) Atherton, Travis (Madison) Atherton, Haley (Phil) Constine, Amanda (Daniel) Cook, Scott (Kaleigh) Constine and Adam (Karlee) Constine; great-grandchildren Cambria Burgess, Jac Clegg, Raelyn and Morgan Cook; brothers Bill (Jessica) Janego, Don (Susan) Janego and Tom (Kathie) Janego; sister-in-law Sharon Janego; and many loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents and brother Bob Janego.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.